Mario GIADRESCO

GIADRESCO MARIO Late of Adamstown Heights Aged 89 Years Dearly loved husband of Geltrude (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Grace and Martin McKinnon, Marco and Toni Giadresco. Loving Nonno of Lauren, Bonnie, Lachlan, Nathan and Phoebe. Loved Big Nonno of Angela, Bryce, Carina, Chloe and Joshua. Relatives and friends of Mario are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton this Friday afternoon 22nd February 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 1.30pm, then proceeding to the Sandgate Cemetery Crypts. May He Rest In Peace www.meighans.com.au Locally owned 02 4952 3099



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
