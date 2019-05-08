|
TAYLOR Marj Passed away 06-05-2019 Late of Elemore Vale Formerly of Beresfield Much loved daughter of Fred & Lil Robbins (both dec). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Ken & Maureen, Val & Steve Foster, Jeff (dec) & Lyn, Allan & Jenny, Colin (dec). Fred & Sandra, Gail King, Micheal & Karen, Lynette & Darren Bessant. Loved Aunty to all their children. Loved and longtime friend of Mick & Wendy Chenery. Family and Friends are invited to attend Marj's Funeral Service, to be held at the North Chapel, Anderson Drive, Beresfield on Friday 10th May at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 8, 2019