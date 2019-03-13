Home
Marjorie June ROBARDS

Marjorie June ROBARDS Notice
ROBARDS Marjorie June Late of Wallsend

Passed away peacefully at home on

11th March, 2019

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Maxwell Robards. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Maxine and Greg, Janice and Michael, Colin and Tanya, Mark and Kerren. Loved Nanna of their families. Loving sister of Doug, Joan (both dec'd.), Fay, and Ray.



The family and friends of Marjorie are invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend, this Saturday 16th March, 2019. Service commencing at 9:30am. A private interment will follow.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
