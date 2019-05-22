|
HANCOCK Marjorie May Late of Wallsend
Passed peacefully
20th May 2019
Aged 96 years
Dearly loved wife of Ben (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Lynette, Lynne and Alan, and Gayle. A cherished Nan to her 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
The family and friends of Marjorie are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Metcalfe St Wallsend, on Friday 24th May 2019, service commencing at 12pm.
