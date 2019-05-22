Home
Marjorie May HANCOCK

HANCOCK Marjorie May Late of Wallsend

Passed peacefully

20th May 2019

Aged 96 years



Dearly loved wife of Ben (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Lynette, Lynne and Alan, and Gayle. A cherished Nan to her 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Marjorie are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Metcalfe St Wallsend, on Friday 24th May 2019, service commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 22, 2019
