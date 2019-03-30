Home
MAYTOM MARK LESLIE 27th March 2019 Late of Raymond Terrace Aged 49 years Dearly Loved son of BARRY & DOREEN MAYTOM. Dear brother & brother-in-law of RODNEY & AMANDA, GRAHAM & NERISSA. Much Loved uncle to BENJAMIN, EMILY & ANNABELLE. Loved member of the MAYTOM & PRICE FAMILIES. Relatives and friends of MARK are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in The North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park Crematorium, Beresfield TUESDAY (2.4.2019) at 10 o'clock. J & E HAWLEY FUNERALS Dungog (02) 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
