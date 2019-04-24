|
HAASNOOT MARTIN 'MAP'
Late of Merewether
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by his side
23rd April 2019
Aged 94 years
Dearly loved husband of Nel. Much loved father and father-in-law of Leo and Marie, Martin and Narelle, Corry and Sue, Peter and Jane, Rod and Sally. Loving Opa of his 16 grandchildren and his 15 great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of MARTIN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 26th April 2019, Service commencing at 3.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 24, 2019