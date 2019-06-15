|
|
PAS MARY ANN Aged 68 Years
of Rutherford
Much loved daughter of FRANK and EMMA (both deceased). Loving sister and sister-in-law of IRENA and HILTON, SIG, JOHN and JENNIFER. Aunt of ERIN, ANDREW, HANNAH, ALEX and their families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of MARY's life at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church New England Hwy, Campbell's Hill, Maitland on FRIDAY 21st June 2019 at 11.30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations for the Cancer Council may be left at the Church.
Mary's wish was for people to wear colourful attire.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019