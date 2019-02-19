|
BROWN Mary Jane Passed away peacefully 15.02.2019 In her 98th year Late of Stanford Merthyr Beloved wife of JOHN (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to JOHN and JOAN, ROBERT, ALAN and PATTY, JULIE and SHANE. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their FAMILIES. Family and Friends of MARY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the North Chapel of The Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dve., Beresfield TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY 20.02.2019 at 10am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2019