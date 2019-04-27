|
COLLINS (nee BOURKE) Mary Catherine 'Mollie' Passed away peacefully 24.4.2019 Aged 93 years Late of Tea Gardens Formerly of Branxton and Morpeth Beloved wife of TERRY (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law to JULIE & JOHN, SEAN & BRYNEE. Much loved nan and great nan to CHARLOTTE, GYPSEE, BONNIE, TILLEE, ANDREA & MASON. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the BOURKE and COLLINS Families. Relatives and Friends of MOLLIE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Witt St., Tea Gardens this THURSDAY 2.5.2019 at 10:30am.Thence for interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Branxton at 2:00pm. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 27, 2019