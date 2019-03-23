Home
Mary CULL


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Mary CULL Notice
CULL Mary Passed away

peacefully

16 March 2019

Late of Toronto and

Blackalls Park



Dearly loved wife of Clayton (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Adrian (dec), Stephen and Jan, Linda Jane and John, Marty and Julianne. Loved sister of Ian (dec) and Lyn Barrie (dec). Adored nana of Gavin and Rachel, Adam and Karlee, Melanie and Adam and Zac. Loving great nana of Marlee, Harvey, Flynn, Ella and Alyse.

Missed by her beloved companion Buffy.



Aged 88 years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Mary's life this Wednesday 27 March commencing at 11am in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
