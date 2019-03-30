Home
Services
Meighan Funerals
128 Lambton Road
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2299
4952 3099
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary CUMMINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary CUMMINGS

Notice Condolences

Mary CUMMINGS Notice
CUMMINGS MARY CLARENCE Late of Corona Street, Hamilton East Passed away peacefully on 26th March 2019 In her 97th year Loving wife of Harry Cummings (dec). Devoted mother and mother-in-law to Meryl and Peter, Margaret and Brian, Maureen and Graham (both dec). Peter and Claire, Tony and Wendy. Wonderful Nan to her eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and sister to Mavis and Ken (both dec). Relatives and friends of Mary are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton this Friday afternoon 5th April 2019, Funeral Service commencing at 1.30pm. A private cremation will follow. May She Rest In Peace



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.