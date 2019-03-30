|
CUMMINGS MARY CLARENCE Late of Corona Street, Hamilton East Passed away peacefully on 26th March 2019 In her 97th year Loving wife of Harry Cummings (dec). Devoted mother and mother-in-law to Meryl and Peter, Margaret and Brian, Maureen and Graham (both dec). Peter and Claire, Tony and Wendy. Wonderful Nan to her eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and sister to Mavis and Ken (both dec). Relatives and friends of Mary are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton this Friday afternoon 5th April 2019, Funeral Service commencing at 1.30pm. A private cremation will follow. May She Rest In Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019