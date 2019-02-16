Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary GUSTARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth GUSTARD

Notice Condolences

Mary Elizabeth GUSTARD Notice
GUSTARD (nee O'Connor) Mary Elizabeth BETTY

Late of Eleebana

Passed peacefully

12th February 2019

Aged 83 years



Dearly loved wife of Tom. Devoted mother of Vicki, Scott, Lynette, Tracey and Kristene. Loving mother-in-law, nan and great-nan to their families.



The family and friends of Betty are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend on Wednesday 20th February 2019, service commencing at 12pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service to HMRI Breast Cancer Research.



In honour of Betty please wear something blue.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.