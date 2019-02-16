|
|
GUSTARD (nee O'Connor) Mary Elizabeth BETTY
Late of Eleebana
Passed peacefully
12th February 2019
Aged 83 years
Dearly loved wife of Tom. Devoted mother of Vicki, Scott, Lynette, Tracey and Kristene. Loving mother-in-law, nan and great-nan to their families.
The family and friends of Betty are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend on Wednesday 20th February 2019, service commencing at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service to HMRI Breast Cancer Research.
In honour of Betty please wear something blue.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 16, 2019