|
|
HORNER Mary Late of Maryland
Formerly of Cessnock
Passed peacefully
16th May 2019
Aged 98 years
Dearly loved wife of Reg (dec'd). Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Margaret, Helen and Graham, Margaret, Peter and Kirsty. Adored Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cherished sister to Cliff and Elaine. A loved aunty to her nieces and nephews. Beloved friend to Paul and Sandra.
The family and friends of Mary are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Thursday 23rd May 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the NICU at JHH can be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019