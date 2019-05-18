Home
Mary HORNER Notice
HORNER Mary Late of Maryland

Formerly of Cessnock

Passed peacefully

16th May 2019

Aged 98 years



Dearly loved wife of Reg (dec'd). Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Margaret, Helen and Graham, Margaret, Peter and Kirsty. Adored Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cherished sister to Cliff and Elaine. A loved aunty to her nieces and nephews. Beloved friend to Paul and Sandra.



The family and friends of Mary are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Thursday 23rd May 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the NICU at JHH can be made at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
