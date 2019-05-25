Home
Mary Louise AMBER

Mary Louise AMBER Notice
AMBER MARY-LOUISE Late of New Lambton Heights Aged 97 Years Dearly loved wife of George (dec'd). Much loved mother of Susanne, Phil and Stephen. Loving Mutti of Goergina and longtime Teacher and Life Coach to many. Relatives and friends of Mary Louise are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Therese's Catholic Church, Royal Street New Lambton Monday morning 3rd June 2019, Requiem Mass commencing at 11am, then proceeding to the Sandgate Lawn Cemetery. Will be Greatly Missed



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019
