SPINKS (Nee: Miner) Mary 'Margaret'
Late of Glendale
Passed peacefully
17th June 2019
Aged 87 Years
Dearly loved wife of Marcus Kevin. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Catherine, Helen & Robert, and Diane. Adored Nanna of Andrew, Alana and Dominic, Erin and Jason, and Hannah. Special Great Nanna of Amelia. Loved by the Spinks and Miner families.
The family and friends of Mary are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 24th June 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019