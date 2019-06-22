Home
Mary SPINKS

Notice Condolences

Mary SPINKS Notice
SPINKS (Nee: Miner) Mary 'Margaret'

Late of Glendale

Passed peacefully

17th June 2019

Aged 87 Years



Dearly loved wife of Marcus Kevin. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Catherine, Helen & Robert, and Diane. Adored Nanna of Andrew, Alana and Dominic, Erin and Jason, and Hannah. Special Great Nanna of Amelia. Loved by the Spinks and Miner families.



The family and friends of Mary are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 24th June 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
