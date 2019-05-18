|
|
DRINKWATER Maureen Late of Charlestown
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family
15th May, 2019
Aged 81 Years
Dearly loved wife of Noel. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Janine and Glenn, Geoff and Kate, David and Amanda, Jenny and John. Cherished grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 2. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Kerry and Margaret. Devoted member and former President of the CWA.
The family and friends of Maureen are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her wonderful and amazing life, to be held in The Uniting Church, 24 Milson St., Charlestown, this Wednesday 22nd May, 2019. Service commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service for Lymphoma Australia and Mater Hospital Palliatve Care, in Maureen's memory.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019