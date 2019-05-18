Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen DRINKWATER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen DRINKWATER

Notice Condolences

Maureen DRINKWATER Notice
DRINKWATER Maureen Late of Charlestown

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family

15th May, 2019

Aged 81 Years



Dearly loved wife of Noel. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Janine and Glenn, Geoff and Kate, David and Amanda, Jenny and John. Cherished grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 2. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Kerry and Margaret. Devoted member and former President of the CWA.



The family and friends of Maureen are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her wonderful and amazing life, to be held in The Uniting Church, 24 Milson St., Charlestown, this Wednesday 22nd May, 2019. Service commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service for Lymphoma Australia and Mater Hospital Palliatve Care, in Maureen's memory.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.