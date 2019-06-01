Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
599/601 Pacific Highway
Belmont, New South Wales 2280
(02) 4947 7507
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen MELIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen MELIA

Notice Condolences

Maureen MELIA Notice
MELIA Maureen Passed away

peacefully

29th May 2019

Late of Edgeworth

Aged 82 Years



Dearly loved wife of Bernard. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Noela, Glenn and Kim, Leanne and Andy, Lisa and Wayne, Kylie and Trent. Adored nan of her 13 grandchildren and great old nan of her 17 great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



Forever in our Heart



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of MAUREEN's Life this WEDNESDAY 5th June 2019 in the Holy Cross Catholic Church, 30 Oakland Street Glendale commencing 2pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices