|
|
MELIA Maureen Passed away
peacefully
29th May 2019
Late of Edgeworth
Aged 82 Years
Dearly loved wife of Bernard. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Noela, Glenn and Kim, Leanne and Andy, Lisa and Wayne, Kylie and Trent. Adored nan of her 13 grandchildren and great old nan of her 17 great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Forever in our Heart
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of MAUREEN's Life this WEDNESDAY 5th June 2019 in the Holy Cross Catholic Church, 30 Oakland Street Glendale commencing 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019