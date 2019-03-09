Home
LOGAN Merle Passed away peacefully at home 05.03.2019 Surrounded by her loving family Aged 90 Years Late of Kitchener Beloved wife of LIONEL (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to CHRISTINE and JOHN, DI and VIC, GRAHAM (dec'd) and LINDA, DEB and BARRY, JOAN and ALAN, and IAN. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their FAMILIES. Family and Friends of MERLE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this TUESDAY, 12.03.2019 at 11am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
