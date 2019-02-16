Home
Mervyn Douglas COTTERILL

Notice Condolences

Mervyn Douglas COTTERILL Notice
COTTERILL Mervyn Douglas Late of Shortland

Passed peacefully

10th February, 2019

Aged 85 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late Eva Cotterill. Much loved father & father-in-law of Michael and Deborah, James and Joanne, Paul, Vivien and Tony. Loving Pop of Jade, Kacey, Emma, Luke, Will, Jessica, Grace, Tom, and their partners. Proud Great Pop of their families. Brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and cousin to his family.



The family & friends of Merv are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 19th February, 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.



'Together Again'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
