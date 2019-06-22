SNEDDON Mervyn James







Mervyn died at JHH aged 82 years, 15th June, 2019. Heart Failure and Sepsis took him from us.







Most loved and loving husband to Eva. A gentle, caring and wise Dad to Stephen and Annie. The loveliest Ga and role model to Ben, Emma and Holly-Alice. Very proud Grand Ga to Olivia and Eva. A loving and welcoming friend to new family, Neville, Rachel and Beverley. Brother to Fay.







Mervyn lived by the teachings of St. Luke - Luke 6:37 Judge not and ye shall not be judged: condemn not, and ye shall not be condemned: forgive and ye shall be forgiven.







Please come to honour Mervyn at St. Peters Anglican Church, Denison St., Hamilton this Tuesday 25th June, 2019 at 2pm.







Mervyn supported the work of Medecins Sans Frontieres Australia (Doctors Without Borders). In honour of his memory you may wish to make a donation. No flowers. Thank you.







Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019