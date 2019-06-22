Home
Michael ARMITT

Notice Condolences

Michael ARMITT Notice
ARMITT Michael

Late of Kahibah

Passed peacefully

18th June 2019

Aged 61 years



Soul mate and loving husband of Vera. Much loved father of Jake and Daniel, and their partners Emma and Zoe. Adored son of Joyce and Jim (dec'd). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Sue-ellen, Amanda and Luke, Ronald and Jan and their families.



Family and friends of Michael are kindly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont, (parking via Henry St) this Wednesday 26th June 2019 commencing at 12.30pm



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
