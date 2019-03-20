Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Michael John HAWKINS

Notice Condolences

Michael John HAWKINS Notice
HAWKINS Michael John Late of Maryville

Passed peacefully

16th March 2019

Aged 75 years



Dearly loved husband of Pamela. Much loved father of Matthew and Jane. Cherished Poppy to Olivia, Mason and Jarvis. A loved brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law and friend to many.



The family and friends of Michael are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Saturday 23rd March 2019, service commencing at 12pm.



In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made at the service to Australian Cancer Research Foundation and Dementia Australia.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019
