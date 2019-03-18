|
|
ROSS Michael John Late of Macquarie Hills
Passed unexpectedly
8th March 2019
Aged 67 years
Dearly loved husband of Ann Maree (dec'd). Much loved father of Lisa, Gemma and Neale, and Christopher. Cherished Pop to Jonathon, Olivea, Isabella and Jorja. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Tony and Ann, Christine and Trevor.
The family and friends of Michael are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 22nd March 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.
