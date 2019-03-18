Home
Michael John ROSS

Michael John ROSS Notice
ROSS Michael John Late of Macquarie Hills

Passed unexpectedly

8th March 2019

Aged 67 years



Dearly loved husband of Ann Maree (dec'd). Much loved father of Lisa, Gemma and Neale, and Christopher. Cherished Pop to Jonathon, Olivea, Isabella and Jorja. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Tony and Ann, Christine and Trevor.



The family and friends of Michael are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 22nd March 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019
