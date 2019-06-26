Home
Michael Joseph Patrick WAIDE

WAIDE Michael Joseph Patrick Late of Macquarie Hills

Passed peacefully

21st June 2019

Aged 62 years



Dearly loved husband of Melissa. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lachlan and Maddi, Caitlin, and Mitchell. Adored brother and brother-in-law of John and Colleen, Jill and Tony, Lisa and Tony, Jenny and Graeme, David and Jenny, Jane and Ashley, and Michael. An adored son-in-law to Lorette Nixon. An uncle, cousin, well respected teacher and good mate to many.



The family and friends of Michael are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held at Ernie Calland Field (home of Southern Beaches Rugby Union Club), 1a Willow Rd Gateshead, on Friday 28th June 2019, service commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019
