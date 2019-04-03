Home
TUCK Michael 'Mick'

Late of Mayfield

Passed peacefully

1st April 2019

Aged 76 years



Dearly loved husband of Yvonne. Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Leanne, & Donna. Cherished Pop of Travis, Brittney and Sam.



Family and Friends of Mick are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend, this Friday, 5th April 2019, commencing at 12.00noon.



A big thank you to the staff at St Joseph's Sandgate.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
