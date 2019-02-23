|
|
PATON MILDRED JEAN 'MILLY'
Late of Valentine
Aged 99 Years
Dearly loved wife of Michael (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert (dec'd) and Lyn, Garry and Faye. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother.
Relatives and friends of MILLY are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd, Ryhope on TUESDAY 26th February 2019 commencing at 12.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019