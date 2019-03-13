Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton Arthur MORRIS AO

Notice Condolences

Milton Arthur MORRIS AO Notice
MORRIS AO Milton Arthur Aged 94 years

Late of Mayfield



State Member

for Maitland

1956-1980

Founding Chairman

HVTC

1981-2011



Reunited with Colleen (dec) his dearly loved wife of 67 years. Much loved father of Colleen and Kevin Gale, Margaret and Neil Livingstone, John and Angela Morris, Karen Morris and Jonathan Toussaint. Loved Pa and Great-Pa of their families.



Family and Friends are invited to attend a Public Memorial Service to be held in St Peter's Anglican Church, William St, East Maitland on Saturday 13th April, 2019 commencing at 10:30 am.



The best of all,

God is with us.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.