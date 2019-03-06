|
|
DAVIS Milton Late of Anna Bay
Passed peacefully
1st March 2019
Aged 56 years
Dearly loved husband of Karen. Much loved father & father-in-law of Steven and Bec, Chloe and Jack. Proud grandad of Levi and Noah. Loved brother of Kerrie, Narelle, Greg and Debbie.
Family and friends of Milton are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street Wallsend, this Thursday 7th March 2019, service to commence at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 6, 2019