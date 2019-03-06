Home
DAVIS Milton Late of Anna Bay

Passed peacefully

1st March 2019

Aged 56 years



Dearly loved husband of Karen. Much loved father & father-in-law of Steven and Bec, Chloe and Jack. Proud grandad of Levi and Noah. Loved brother of Kerrie, Narelle, Greg and Debbie.



Family and friends of Milton are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street Wallsend, this Thursday 7th March 2019, service to commence at 9.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
