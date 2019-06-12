|
MANSON Miriam Kemuel 'Mim'
7th June 2019
Aged 80 years
Of Stockton
Dearly loved wife of Don. Loving mother and mother-in-law of David and Lilibeth, Penny and Steve, and Chris (dec'd). Loved Mimi to Holly, Verity, Ema, and Noah and her great grandchildren Mikayla, Nixon, Nikita, Alexis, and Amelia. Loving sister of Ula, and Eunice and aunt to their families.
Family and Friends are invited to attend MIM's Funeral Service to be held in the Stockton Uniting Church , Cnr King and Mitchell Streets, Stockton on FRIDAY 14/6/2019 at 10.30am followed by her interment at Stockton Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 12, 2019