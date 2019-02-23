Home
MOLLIE MARY HYDE

MOLLIE MARY HYDE Notice
HYDE MOLLIE MARY Passed away peacefully 19th February 2019

Late of Mount Hutton

Formerly of Cameron Park



Beloved wife of JACK (dec'd). Much loved mother, mother in law, nan and great nan of JACQUELINE, CAROL, SHARON and their families.



Aged 93 Years



Family and Friends are warmly invited to attend Requiem Mass for the Celebration of MOLLIE'S Life this TUESDAY 26th February 2019 at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Ernest St., Belmont commencing at 12.45pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
