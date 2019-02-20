Home
WILSON Murray Late of Warners Bay

Passed unexpectedly

17th February 2019

Aged 81 years



Dearly loved husband of Coral. Much loved father and father-in-law of Joanne and David, Paula - Fred and Craig, Matt and Brenda Lee. Adored Pop of Cam, Lachlan-Lock StockandBarrel, Tom-TL, Sam, Erin-Essie, Matt and Luke.



The family and friends of Murray are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) of this Saturday 23rd February 2019 commencing at 11.00 am



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
