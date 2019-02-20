|
|
WILSON Murray Late of Warners Bay
Passed unexpectedly
17th February 2019
Aged 81 years
Dearly loved husband of Coral. Much loved father and father-in-law of Joanne and David, Paula - Fred and Craig, Matt and Brenda Lee. Adored Pop of Cam, Lachlan-Lock StockandBarrel, Tom-TL, Sam, Erin-Essie, Matt and Luke.
The family and friends of Murray are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) of this Saturday 23rd February 2019 commencing at 11.00 am
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 20, 2019