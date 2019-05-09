|
|
WATSON Nancy Judith Formerly of Merriwa and Charlestown,
Passed away peacefully on Monday 6th May 2019.
Aged 84 years
Beloved wife of Ron (dec). Loving mum of Richard, Jayne and John. Devoted Nan to her grandchildren.
The relatives and friends of the late Nancy Judith Watson are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service in the North Chapel at the Beresfield Crematorium, commencing at 11.00 am on Monday 13th May. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Dementia Foundation would be warmly appreciated
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2019