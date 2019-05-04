Home
Nancy PLATTS

Notice

Nancy PLATTS Notice
PLATTS Nancy Late of Eleebana

Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family

30th April, 2019

Aged 76 Years



Dearly loved wife of Trevor. Loved and respected step-mum of Leanne, & Trina. Loved and adored Nanna of Alex, Rhys, and Mia. Cherished sister of Flo, Norma, Helen, Jimmy, and Alwyn, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.



The family and friends of Nancy are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Tuesday 7th May, 2019 service commencing at 3pm.



'Close to our hearts you will always stay, loved & remembered every day'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019
