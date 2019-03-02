|
|
MEIKLE NATHAN McLEOD Late of Charlestown
Passed unexpectedly
17th February 2019
Aged 41 years
Dearly loved son of Alex, much loved brother and brother in law of Lisa & Scott Bailey, Andrew & Alison, loving father of Seth, loved uncle of Amy, Joshua, Monique, Bethany, Connor and Lachlan.
Family and friends of NATHAN are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont on WEDNESDAY 6/3/19 service commencing at 10am. In lieu of flowers Donations to Grab Life By The Balls (Men's Depression) may be made at the service.
Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 2, 2019