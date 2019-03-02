Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
NATHAN McLEOD MEIKLE

MEIKLE NATHAN McLEOD Late of Charlestown

Passed unexpectedly

17th February 2019

Aged 41 years



Dearly loved son of Alex, much loved brother and brother in law of Lisa & Scott Bailey, Andrew & Alison, loving father of Seth, loved uncle of Amy, Joshua, Monique, Bethany, Connor and Lachlan.



Family and friends of NATHAN are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont on WEDNESDAY 6/3/19 service commencing at 10am. In lieu of flowers Donations to Grab Life By The Balls (Men's Depression) may be made at the service.



Forever In Our Hearts



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
