COULTER NEIL EDWARD Late of Swansea Aged 85 Years Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Kelly, Jennifer and Barry (dec), Wayne and Lyn (dec), Russel (dec), David (dec). Loving Pop of Brydie, Elysha, Daniel, James and Erin. Loved Pa of Kaeden, Phoenix, Duke and Remi and brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Coulter, Tacey, Gorton, Davis and Richards families. Relatives and friends of Neil are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Northcote Avenue Swansea this Friday morning 1st March 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow. Forever In Our Hearts 02 4952 3099
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019