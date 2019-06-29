|
|
YATES Neil Percival Late of Cassilis
Formerly Newcastle
Passed away
22nd June 2019
Aged 79 years
Dearly loved husband of Dorothy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Elaine, Mark and Jeanette, Danny and Tina. Cherished Pop to Joanna, Tyron, Michael, Breanna, Alicia and Harrison, and Great Pop to William. Brother and brother-in-law to the Yates and Anderson families.
The family and friends of Neil are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend, on Tuesday 2nd July 2019, service commencing at 12pm. An interment at Sandgate Cemetery will take place following the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019