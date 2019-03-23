|
MONCKTON NELLIE HELENA 'NELL'
Passed away peacefully 20th March 2019
Late of Warabrook Aged Care
Aged 102 Years
Dearly loved wife of ERN (dec'd). Much loved mother.
Friends of NELL are invited to attend The Celebration of her Life to be held at All Saints Anglican Church, St. James Rd., New Lambton on WEDNESDAY 27th March 2019 commencing at 2pm.
In Lieu of flowers donations to Mothers Union Northern Outreach Mission may be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 23, 2019