Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for NELLIE MONCKTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NELLIE HELENA MONCKTON

Notice Condolences

NELLIE HELENA MONCKTON Notice
MONCKTON NELLIE HELENA 'NELL'

Passed away peacefully 20th March 2019

Late of Warabrook Aged Care

Aged 102 Years



Dearly loved wife of ERN (dec'd). Much loved mother.



Friends of NELL are invited to attend The Celebration of her Life to be held at All Saints Anglican Church, St. James Rd., New Lambton on WEDNESDAY 27th March 2019 commencing at 2pm.



In Lieu of flowers donations to Mothers Union Northern Outreach Mission may be made at the service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.