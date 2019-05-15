Home
LOWRIE Nellie Late of Carrington

Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family

14th May, 2019

Aged 91 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late William 'Ladger' Lowrie. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Donald (dec'd) and Debbie, William (dec'd), Judy & Steve, Kathy & Gary (dec'd), Kenny (dec'd), Phillip & Vicki, Paula & David (dec'd), Gina & John (dec'd), Shaun, Jason & Vicki, Corby & Vaughn. Loved and adored 'Nanny-Nell' of 5 generations of grandchildren. A cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.



The family and friends of Nellie are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in the Seven Seas Hotel, Cowper St, Carrington TOMORROWThursday 16th May, 2019 service commencing at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Nellie, donations to 'Calvary Mater Hospice' may be made at the service.



'Dearly Loved,

Forever Missed'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019
