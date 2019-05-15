|
|
LOWRIE Nellie Late of Carrington
Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family
14th May, 2019
Aged 91 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late William 'Ladger' Lowrie. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Donald (dec'd) and Debbie, William (dec'd), Judy & Steve, Kathy & Gary (dec'd), Kenny (dec'd), Phillip & Vicki, Paula & David (dec'd), Gina & John (dec'd), Shaun, Jason & Vicki, Corby & Vaughn. Loved and adored 'Nanny-Nell' of 5 generations of grandchildren. A cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.
The family and friends of Nellie are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in the Seven Seas Hotel, Cowper St, Carrington TOMORROWThursday 16th May, 2019 service commencing at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Nellie, donations to 'Calvary Mater Hospice' may be made at the service.
'Dearly Loved,
Forever Missed'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019