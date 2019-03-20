Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Neta MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neta Audrey MORRIS

Notice Condolences

Neta Audrey MORRIS Notice
MORRIS Neta Audrey Late of Glendale

Passed away

17th March, 2019

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved wife of Paul. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Donna and John, David and Helen, Kevin, Neil and Robyn. Cherished Nanny of her 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Loved sister of Fay and Norma (dec'd.).



The family and friends of Neta are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope this Friday 22nd March, 2019. Service commencing at 2pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.