|
|
MORRIS Neta Audrey Late of Glendale
Passed away
17th March, 2019
Aged 86 Years
Dearly loved wife of Paul. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Donna and John, David and Helen, Kevin, Neil and Robyn. Cherished Nanny of her 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Loved sister of Fay and Norma (dec'd.).
The family and friends of Neta are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope this Friday 22nd March, 2019. Service commencing at 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019