NEVILLE ROBERT SKELLY

NEVILLE ROBERT SKELLY Notice
SKELLY NEVILLE ROBERT Late of

Adamstown Heights

Passed away

5th June 2019

Aged 97 Years



Dearly loved husband of Joan (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Wayne & Doa, Robyn Coleman (dec'd), Wendall, Robert & Dianne. Loving pop and grampop of their families. Also a much loved brother and brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle to the Blake, Camps, Skelly & Butler families.



Family and friends of Neville are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry st) on Wednesday 12th June 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019
