ZONTOS Nicholas Formerly of
Hamilton East
Passed away
21st April, 2019
Aged 90 Years
Dearly loved husband of Aggeliki. Loving father and father-in-law of Margarita, Michael and Cathy, Maria and Pantelis. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather of their families.
Relatives and friends of Nick, are warmly invited to attend his Funeral, to be held in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Skelton St., Hamilton, this Friday 3rd May, 2019. Service commencing at 11am. At conclusion of this service, the cortege will proceed the New Greek Orthodox portion of Sandgate Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be forwarded to Ronald McDonald House, Newcastle at www.rmhc.org.au in Nick's memory.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 27, 2019