The relatives and friends of the late Nick Mandas of Kennedy Street, Singleton Are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service commencing in All Saints Anglican Church, Singleton at 1:00pm Friday 21st June 2019. Following the church service, a burial will take place in the Broke Cemetery. Dearly loved husband of Jill and much loved brother to Kathy. Nick will be sadly missed by his extended family and by all who knew him. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 19, 2019