|
|
PALMER Nick Late of
Belmont North
Aged 30
Dearly loved son of Wayne & Kim. Loved brother of Jase, Dan & Matt. Adored uncle to Lachlan, Lily, Mason, Charlie, and Blayde. Cherished grandson of Marge & Ray Turnbull and Colin & Joyce Palmer (both dec'd). Nephew of Tony, Cousin of Mitchell, Jarryd, Ryan & Steven.
The Relatives and Friends of Nick are warmly invited to attend a celebration of His life to be held in the Belmont Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont on Tuesday 16th April 2019, commencing at 12:30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019