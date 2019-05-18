|
Jordan Nicole Lee (nee Raw) Late of Maraylya, Sydney Formerly of Argenton 05.04.73-10.05.19 Dearly loved daughter of Beryl and Bill (dec) Raw. Wife of Sean. Twin sister to Janelle. Sister to Lyn, Ray and Ron. Sister-in-law to Alana, Debbie, Robert and Tim. Aunty and friend to many. Aged 46 Family and friends are invited to attend the celebration of Nicole's life at the Castlebrook Memorial Park, Rouse Hill commencing at 2pm Monday 20th May 2019.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019