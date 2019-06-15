|
NICHOLLS NIGEL PHILIP Late of Kurri Kurri,
Formerly of Caves Beach and Belmont
Passed away
6th June 2019
Aged 61 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Cheryl Nicholls. Much loved father and father-in-law of Gregory and Christy, Kerri and Michael. Loving Pop of Logan, James, Ruby G, Ruby L, Brandi-Lee, and Willow. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Much loved son of Bill (dec'd) and Jeanette.
The Family and Friends of NIGEL are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) on Friday 21st June 2019. Service commencing at 3pm. In lieu of flowers donations to H.M.R.I. for Brain Cancer Research my be made at the Service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019