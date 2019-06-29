|
|
DOBSON NOAH SONNY
Late of Belmont North
Passed over
With his loving family by his side
21st June 2019
Aged 6 years
Treasured son of Chad and Erin. Idolised brother of Will and Lacey. Adored grandson of Jenny, Barb and Frank, Rob and Vicki, Howard (dec'd) and Hanneke. Much loved nephew and cousin of all his family. Master of RJ.
NOAH was a great friend and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.
The Family and Friends of NOAH are warmly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont this Wednesday 3rd July 2019, commencing at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Open Heart International may be made at the Service.
'READY UP...
SEE YOU ON THE BATTLE BUS'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019