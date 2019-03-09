Home
FERRIS NOEL Tragically Taken

26th February 2019

Of Mandalong

Adored husband of Anne, precious father and father-in-law of Terina and Mark, Brenden, Latecia and treasured grandad of Calissa and Ember. Dearest brother-in-law of Lyal and Roma, Marie and Bob and their families.

Aged 77 Years

The Relatives and Friends of NOEL are invited to attend his Funeral Service to honour his life commencing 10.30am TUESDAY at St Patrick And St Brigid's Catholic Church, Cooranbong, then to the adjacent cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
