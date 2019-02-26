|
|
BADIOR; NOEL LAURENCE Aged 85 years Formerly Bolwarra Hts Dearly loved Husband, Father and Pa of ROSEMARIE (Dec), MICHELLE, CHRISTOPHER & DEREK, CAILIE, LACHLAN & JARROD, brother of ROBERT & MARY, and loved member of the Badior, McFadyen & Meyn Families. NOEL'S Family invite you to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception Morpeth, this Wednesday 27th February, 2019 commencing at 12 noon. NOEL'S Burial will follow at Morpeth Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019