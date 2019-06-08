|
|
Stevens NOEL Late of Cardiff Aged 85 Years Dearly beloved husband of Dawn (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of GEOFF and VELTA (dec'd), GARRY, IAN and THERESE, JULIE and JOHN HURTZ. Loving Pop of HANNAH, NATHAN, EMMA, DANIEL, DONOVAN and DEAN. Loved brother and brother-in-law of BRIAN and LYNETTE STEVENS, BERYL (dec'd), LORRAINE and LEO CALDWELL and uncle to their families. Relatives and friends of NOEL are invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Kevin's Catholic Church, Main Road Cardiff this Wednesday morning 12th June 2019, Funeral Service commencing at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow May he Rest In Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019