|
|
JONES Noeleen Late of Glendale
Passed peacefully
Surrounded by
Her loving family
19th February 2019
Aged 76 years
Dearly loved wife of Wal (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brett and Lucy, Sharen and Rod. A devoted Gran to Karlee, Nathan, Scott (dec'd), Kiarni, Jaimee, Brooke, Braith and their parnters, and Great Gran to 5 great grandchildren. A cherished sister, aunt and friend to the Kibble, Sutton and Corrigan families.
The family and friends of Noeleen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd Ryhope, on Monday 25th February 2019, service commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019