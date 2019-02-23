Home
Noeleen JONES

Notice Condolences

Noeleen JONES Notice
JONES Noeleen Late of Glendale

Passed peacefully

Surrounded by

Her loving family

19th February 2019

Aged 76 years



Dearly loved wife of Wal (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brett and Lucy, Sharen and Rod. A devoted Gran to Karlee, Nathan, Scott (dec'd), Kiarni, Jaimee, Brooke, Braith and their parnters, and Great Gran to 5 great grandchildren. A cherished sister, aunt and friend to the Kibble, Sutton and Corrigan families.



The family and friends of Noeleen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd Ryhope, on Monday 25th February 2019, service commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
